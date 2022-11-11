CNBC Pro

Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis
CNBC ProThe world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis
Christina Cheddar Berk
Bank of America names 2 space stocks to buy on the dip — sees one tripling in value
CNBC ProBank of America names 2 space stocks to buy on the dip — sees one tripling in value
Michael Sheetz
The market could be anticipating a Republican sweep of Congress in Tuesday’s election
CNBC ProThe market could be anticipating a Republican sweep of Congress in Tuesday’s election
Patti Domm
Read More