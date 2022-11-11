We're psychologists who have been happily married for 35 years. Here's our No. 1 relationship hack

For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study, for example, we were able to predict with 94% accuracy whether a marriage would last — after observing the couples for just 15 minutes. One of the biggest determining factors was how often a couple "turned toward" their partner instead of "turning away."

The No. 1 relationship hack: 'Turning toward'

When a couple turns toward each other, they make and respond to what we call "bids for connection." Bids can range from little things, like trying to catch your attention by calling out your name, to big things, like asking for deeper needs to be met. The happiest couples are savvy enough to notice when their partner is making a bid, and drop what they're doing, if necessary, to engage. Here's an example: Your partner, scrolling their phone, remarks, "Oh, this is an interesting article." (This is a bid for connection.) You can respond in one of three ways: By turning toward - Acknowledging them and engaging with their attempt to connect: "Oh yeah? What's it about?" By turning away - Actively ignoring or just not noticing their attempt to connect: You keep typing the email you're working on while staring at your screen. By turning against - Irritably or angrily shutting down their attempt to connect: "Can't you see I'm trying to work?"

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The act of turning towards builds affection and a sense of teamwork, helping a relationship last through conflict and outside distractions. Illustration: Ash Lamb for CNBC Make It

The act of turning toward builds affection and a sense of teamwork, which helps strengthen the foundation of a lasting relationship. Of course, it's impossible to always turn toward your partner. But in our lab study, the couples who stayed together for at least six years turned toward each other 86% of the time. Those who got divorced only did it 33% of the time.

How to practice turning toward in your relationship

If you feel like turning toward has faded from your relationship — don't worry. Like turning a big ship, there can be a lag before the course correction you've done really starts to show up. Turning the wheel a little bit, and then a little bit more, will pay off. Here are three ways to do that: 1. Do a 10-minute check-in. Pick a time to check in with your partner when you're able to listen and not rush off anywhere. It can be in the morning, over coffee before work, or in the evening after you've put the kids to bed. Ask them this simple question: "Is there anything you need from me today?" This allows your partner to reflect on their needs and makes it clear that you want to be there for them. It also gives them hope that if they state what they need, you'll try to respond affirmatively. Make a true effort to meet your partner's needs, whether it's "I need a break from the kids" or "I'd love to have lunch with you." 2. Pick up the pennies. Just as you would pick up a coin or dollar bill if you saw one on the street, think of every potential moment of connection or engagement as something of value, even if it seems small or fleeting. Pennies add up over time!

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Just as you would pick up a coin or dollar bill if you saw it on the street, think of every potential moment of connection or engagement as something of value. Illustration: Ash Lamb for CNBC Make It