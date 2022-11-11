CNBC Pro

This week's best performers include one telecom stock expected to nearly double from current levels

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

These stocks investors are betting against could rally in this short squeeze, including two EV names
CNBC ProThese stocks investors are betting against could rally in this short squeeze, including two EV names
Nick Wells2 hours ago
These stocks were hurt the most by inflation, but now they could lead this relief rally
CNBC ProThese stocks were hurt the most by inflation, but now they could lead this relief rally
Yun Li
Want to play rising copper prices? Analysts give these 2 stocks more than 200% upside
CNBC ProWant to play rising copper prices? Analysts give these 2 stocks more than 200% upside
Weizhen Tan
Read More