What Cramer is watching Friday — Day 2 rally, China eases more Covid rules, Intel double downgrade

Traders react on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a screen shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

What I am looking at Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

  • U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open on Wall Street, one day after the market surged on a cooler-than-expected October consumer price index. The Nasdaq on Thursday closed up more than 7%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. Those were the best one-day advances in more than two years as the CPI print gave the Federal Reserve some cover to ease up a bit on its aggressive interest rate hikes in its fight against inflation. However, we pointed on Thursday we're not out of the woods yet.

