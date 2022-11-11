What Cramer is watching Friday — Day 2 rally, China eases more Covid rules, Intel double downgrade

What I am looking at Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open on Wall Street, one day after the market surged on a cooler-than-expected October consumer price index. The Nasdaq on Thursday closed up more than 7%. The S & P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. Those were the best one-day advances in more than two years as the CPI print gave the Federal Reserve some cover to ease up a bit on its aggressive interest rate hikes in its fight against inflation. However, we pointed on Thursday we're not out of the woods yet . Beginning of a new bull market or a bear market bounced? In order to get one you needed to see: (1) Inflation peaking; (2) China opening up; and (3) the end of Russia's war in Ukraine. We appear to be getting the first two. That CPI on Thursday will influence wages, which will make it clear that October was a very poor month in the country. China is growing at less than we are and has many more bad bank loans because of the Covid lockdown. Now they are shortening quarantine for foreigners . I see Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) as a buy on China starting to ease pandemic restrictions. EL was also a best seller Singles Day, China's big yearly shopping event. Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) reports its quarter next week, and there seems to be a conclusion to the glut in semiconductors. Piper Sandler says NVDA's chart looks different from other chipmakers. I don't know whether to trust this call. In a brutal year of semis, Nvidia on Thursday soared more than 14%, though the stock was still off 46% year to date. Club holding Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) should be named Domino's because it delivers. AMD shares also surged 14% on Thursday. JPMorgan double downgraded Intel (INTC) to underweight from overweight (sell from buy) and cuts its price target in half to $32 per share. JPM analysts think semis make some headway in the next 12 to 18 months; but see Intel not benefiting as much as others. Barclays raises price target on Club holding Constellation Brands (STZ) to $281 per share from $270. As we pointed out Thursday, the maker of Corona beer eliminated its dual-class share structure, an important corporate governance change in the interest of investors like us. UBS takes GSK (GSK) to sell from neutral, cites "unattractive earnings scenario" post 2026. Citi cuts price target on Palantir (PLTR) to $5 per share from $6 on slowing growth. Yeti (YETI) beats estimates, and stock roars 31.58% on Thursday. Multiple price target upgrades. Citi raises price target on Gap (GPS) to $8 per share from $7; but keeps its sell rating. Mizuho cuts price target on Kimco Realty (KIM) to $22 per share from $25. Mizuho also lowers PT on Federal Realty (FRT) to $109 from $125. The firm keeps buy ratings on both stocks. Citi cuts Foot Locker (FL) price target to $33 per share from $38 and opens negative catalyst watch ahead of next week's third quarter earnings. But focus on Q4. Citi analysts says there will be no Yeezy products in the stores during the holiday shopping season. This week, Adidas warned of a big earnings hit after ending its partnership with Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, after his offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media and in interviews. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) upgraded to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank and raised price target to $50 per share from $41. Leap of faith. The buy rating comes after analysts met with management. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EL, NVDA, AMD and STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders react on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a screen shows Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

