You've been laid off — now what? Here are 3 steps to take if you lose your job

Layoffs at tech giants Twitter and Meta this week have affected thousands — and they're just the latest examples in a downsizing trend that was already taking place across the industry. The news has put a spotlight on what rights employees have in mass layoff situations. While the laws around workforce reductions vary by location and employer size, there are steps anyone can take to help cope with being let go. In addition, dealing with the emotions around a layoff is probably the hardest part for most people but these three steps will at least help you protect yourself financially as you contemplate what comes next in your working life.

1. Check your employer complied with the law

2. Negotiate your severance offer

Employers are not required by federal law to offer severance, but if they do, those contracts can often be negotiated. Companies offer severance to keep good will with former employees, keep workers from disclosing company secrets and to avoid potential lawsuits. Severance agreements typically come with a waiver of liability that has to be signed before any payment is made. Don't rush into signing an agreement. While it varies based on the age of the worker and state laws, employees typically are given a few weeks before they have to sign. "If someone suspects that they've been laid off or fired for an illegal reason, they should speak to an attorney before signing," said Kruse. There could be room to negotiate. Often the pay amounts are set, but try to get the maximum that matches your experience and tenure with the company. Other benefits may be available to those who ask.

"Negotiate for continued health insurance if possible, and see if your employer will cover your premiums during the time you are receiving severance," said Alexandra Carter, a professor at Columbia Law School and author of "Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything." Outplacement services, resume assistance and coaching may also be something an employer might help arrange. Some firms might let you keep a work-issued laptop or cellphone if you ask.

3. Prepare for what's next