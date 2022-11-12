A private celebrity chef in Beverly Hills shares what her millionaire clients eat in a week

Hoping to add a new recipe to your line-up next week? Try your hand at a meal made for millionaires.

Brooke Baevsky – more commonly known as "Chef Bae" on social media – is a private celebrity chef in Beverly Hills whose day can range from meal-prepping for pro-athletes to crafting homemade dishes for A-list celebrities and royals.

Having wealthy clients offers Baevsky an advantage; there is typically no limit to what she can buy and how much she can spend when grocery shopping.

"With these types of clientele, of course, they put precedence on quality ingredients, recipes with integrity, farm-to-table, and the freshest, highest-quality ingredients possible," she says.

Baevsky often works with a nutritionist or trainer to ensure she's meeting her clients' dietary needs and is helping them maintain their physique.

Through this, she's been able to learn how to create tasty dishes while still making health a priority.

"My clients love knowing exactly what is in their food, sometimes every macro and calorie that's going into their body," Baevsky says.

Here are some of the healthy meals her millionaire clients eat throughout the week.