Ford vs. GM: Same Industry, two increasingly different companies

In this article F

GM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Jim Farley, CEO, Ford, left, and Mary Barra, CEO, General Motors Reuters; General Motors

DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." That's how influential Morgan Stanley auto industry analyst Adam Jonas recently described General Motors and Ford Motor — bitter rivals for more than a century. The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new vehicles. GM has gained an edge in recent years on the back of better financials and early moves into electric and autonomous vehicles. GM most recently reported third-quarter results that, compared to Ford, knocked it out of the park. The investment cases for America's largest automakers are increasingly diverging as the companies — separated by just $1 billion in market value — have taken different tacks around electric and autonomous vehicles. GM has been diversifying as much as possible around its emerging battery and self-driving vehicle businesses alongside a plan to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035. Ford is moving into EVs, too, but keeping up investments in its traditional businesses at the same time. Ford expects at least 40% of its sales globally to be electric vehicles by the end of this decade. (Both companies continue to rely heavily on traditional sales of high-margin pickups and SUVs in the meantime, renewing their focus on the segment and leveraging billions of dollars in profit to pad investments in both autonomous and electric vehicles.) Wall Street analysts say they're watching the burgeoning segments for when, or if, one of the Detroit automakers can distinguish itself. "It's a very competitive industry, and they all tend to be pretty fast followers from that regard," said Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau. "It becomes difficult to really be differentiated over a long period of time." Ford is undergoing broad restructuring as part of CEO Jim Farley's turnaround plan, called Ford+. Meanwhile, GM cut costs years ago under CEO Mary Barra. "GM is definitely operating in a higher gear with the major difference in margins between the two companies right now," Morningstar analyst David Whiston told CNBC. "GM went through a lot of that pain already a few years before."

watch now

GM is quick to note its differences from Ford, and is likely to do so again on Thursday during an investor event. But the message never seems to take hold. Wall Street maintains an average rating of "overweight" on both stocks, according to analyst reports compiled by FactSet. Both automakers are off more than 30% this year amid investor concerns that their profit heydays during the coronavirus pandemic are behind them in light of rising interest rates, inflation and recessionary fears. Both stocks carry a market cap of around $54 billion — though GM trades for roughly $40 a share and Ford trades for closer to $14 a share — and trade seemingly alongside one another.

Autonomous investments

Late last month Ford announced it would disband its Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit saying it didn't have faith in the business or its potential for monetization in the foreseeable future. "It's become very clear that profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are still a long way off," John Lawler, Ford's chief financial officer, told reporters on Oct. 26. "We've also concluded that we don't necessarily have to create that technology ourselves."

watch now

A day earlier, GM Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt offered bullish comments about the growth of his company's robotaxi business, including a "rapid scaling phase" with "meaningful revenue" starting next year. "We're seeing increased separation between the company's operating commercial driverless services and those that are still stuck in the trough of disillusionment," Vogt said, practically foreshadowing Ford's announcement that it would dissolve Argo. "What's happening here is that the companies with the best product have pulled ahead and are accelerating." Cruise recently said it was expanding its robotaxi service to cover most of San Francisco. It came months after the company commercially launched its self-driving vehicle fleet during limited hours at night. "GM clearly is looking at this as a longer-term opportunity that they want to be part of," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights. "Ford is saying, 'We think they'll get there eventually, but it's going to take a lot longer, and we have other fish to fry right now.'" Ford's other "fish" include billions spent on electric vehicles as well as lower-capability driver-assist technologies such as the automaker's hands-free BlueCruise highway driving system.

'Stuffing' and selling