Why Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen tickets will be more expensive and tougher to get

Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans will closely be checking their phones Monday night, waiting to see if they've been chosen by Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system to buy tickets to the pop star and singer-songwriter's upcoming stadium tour. When those tickets go on sale later in the week, it'll likely be minutes before they all sell out.

Live music roared back in the U.S. as the pandemic has waned, and the refrain of high demand and low inventory for tickets has become now a common theme for music fans, who have seen 2023 tour announcements in recent weeks for acts ranging from Blink-182 and Paramore to Bruce Springsteen and Chris Stapleton result in near-instant sell-outs when tickets become available.

That extreme demand is coming as fans are spending more money than seemingly ever to go to a concert, two things that Live Nation Entertainment , the parent company of Ticketmaster, recently indicated will likely not be waning any time soon.

Ticket sales for concerts through the third quarter of 2022 were up 37% compared to 2019, and ticket sales for concerts set to be played in 2023 are pacing up double digits compared to the previous year, the company said. Fans on average spent 20% more at the venue compared to 2019.

Joe Berchtold, Live Nation president and chief financial officer, said on the company's third-quarter earnings call with analysts on Nov. 4 that "this is structurally a level of spend that we're seeing from the consumer now."

"More VIP, more platinum tickets, getting that money to the artist. And we're seeing a relatively strong inelasticity on the demand for those best tickets," he said. "People are going to a bit higher quality in terms of some of the alcohol, some of our product offerings are making more of a deal for people to take higher price point products."

"All of those we think are a continuation of the trends that we've seen over the past several years and have no reason to expect that that would be any different going forward," he added.

This past summer stadium shows from acts like Coldplay and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were some of the most in-demand, with multiple tours selling more than 500,000 tickets, pushing Live Nation to record its highest quarterly attendance ever – more than 44 million fans across 11,000 events.

Berchtold said that Live Nation's outlook for stadium tours next year – boosted by Swift – will be "far and away the largest stadium we've ever had."

But with high-profile acts like Swift and Springsteen already booked for stadiums next spring and summer and the potential for other acts like Beyoncé and Rihanna to also set out on tours, that will likely push other acts into the following years. That means there will likely be no end to the high demand for tickets.

"The good news is '22 is going to probably be a record year, but there's only so many Fridays and Saturdays and artists are pretty smart about how they route their tours and how they look at the world and find their right positioning," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told analysts. "You're never going to have a bunch of tours on the same weekend piled on. So that just meant we have more inventory to spread into '22, '23, and we're talking '24 now. So, I would say we have a backlog that needs to still work through the system in '22, '23, which will be incredibly strong years."