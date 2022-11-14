CNBC Investing Club

AMD catches two upgrades on Wall Street that may signal a bottom in the chip industry's slump

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), speaks during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is getting some love Monday in the form of upgrades from UBS and Baird, bolstering our recent decision to halt trimming any more of the chip designer's shares. AMD shares rose 3% to start the week, riding a winning streak since last Thursday's 14% jump in the broader market's surge that day. However, AMD, like many of its peers, has been decimated on Wall Street, losing 48% in 2022.

