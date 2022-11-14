Balance these 6 things to reverse burnout at work, says social psychologist and author of 'The Burnout Challenge'

Do you struggle to pinpoint why you're burnt out at work? Is it you? Is it your job?

It may actually be a mismatch of the two, according to Christina Maslach, a social psychologist, retired professor of psychology at U.C. Berkeley and author of "The Burnout Challenge: Managing People's Relationships with Their Jobs."

"You really have to look at the relationship with the job, and that means looking at both the job and the person. It's not like one or the other," Maslach tells CNBC Make It.

"It's certainly not just the person who has to make the changes."

The cure for burnout isn't just taking time off or a starting a mindful morning routine, but it's actually discovering how to get a better match between what your job requires of you and the tools you have to complete your duties, she says.

Maslach, and co-author of her book, Michael P. Leiter, identified six areas within your profession that should meet your standards, or else your risk of more stress and potential burnout increases.

Here are the six factors and how they may be affecting you.