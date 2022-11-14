CNBC Pro

Dan Sundheim's D1 Capital reveals new bets on tech stocks, dumps Disney in third quarter

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Tiger-cub hedge fund Coatue slashes big Tesla bet, doubles down on chip stocks
CNBC ProTiger-cub hedge fund Coatue slashes big Tesla bet, doubles down on chip stocks
Yun Lian hour ago
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli
Art Cashin says markets will likely re-test the lows after Thursday's 'borderline miraculous' rally
CNBC ProArt Cashin says markets will likely re-test the lows after Thursday's 'borderline miraculous' rally
Jesse Pound
Read More