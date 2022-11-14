Here's why it may take a while for housing inflation to cool off

An 'open house' flag is displayed outside a single family home on September 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Allison Dinner | Getty Images

There are signs inflation may fall further in coming months, but housing threatens to mute any improvement. The consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation, rose 7.7% in October from a year ago. While still quite high by historical standards, that annual reading was the smallest since January. related investing news Goldman Sachs expects inflation to 'fall significantly' in 2023 The monthly increase was also smaller than expected — giving hope that stubbornly high inflation, and the negative impact it's had on consumers' wallets, may be easing.

Yet the cost of shelter jumped by 0.8% October — the largest monthly gain in 32 years. That may seem counterintuitive at a time when many observers have said the U.S. is in a "housing recession." But shelter inflation — as reflected in the CPI, at least — is likely to stay elevated for several months to a year given its importance in household budgets and the intrinsic dynamics of rental and housing markets, economists said. "As the housing market cools, this category will also ease but we may have to wait until next year before it meaningfully dampens headline inflation," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

Housing is the biggest piece of household spending

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which issues the CPI report, breaks the "shelter" category into four components: rent, lodging away from home (e.g., hotels), tenants' and household insurance, and owners' equivalent rent of residences. Rent and "owners' equivalent rent" are by far the most significant.

The latter tries to put homeowners on parity with renters. It essentially reflects what homeowners would themselves pay to rent their house, said Cristian deRitis, deputy chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Housing is the single biggest chunk of spending for the average consumer. The overall CPI weighting reflects that: Shelter accounts for 33% of it, the most of any category. Shelter therefore has an outsize impact on overall inflation from month to month. The shelter category is up 6.9% in the last year.

The rental and housing markets are cooling

Why shelter prices lag