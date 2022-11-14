CNBC Investing Club

iPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind

Paulina Likos
Foxconn employees on the assembly line in Longhua, Shenzhen, China. The company reportedly employed students working overtime at its iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

JPMorgan on Monday cut Apple's (AAPL) iPhone shipment forecast amid uncertainty over when production at a key assembly plant in China will fully resume, predicting revenue and earnings declines in the current quarter. But even with expected supply disruptions, the Club remains optimistic on Apple's ability to make up production shortages in light of Beijing's recent move to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions.

