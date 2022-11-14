Iran issues first known death sentence linked to recent protests

A demonstration of solidarity with Iranian protesters at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany.

As Iran enters its eighth week of public unrest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the country's Revolutionary Court issued its first known death sentence on Sunday over participation in the anti-regime protests.

According to the judiciary's website Mizan Online, the unidentified accused set a government building on fire, and was sentenced on the charge of "disturbing public order and comfort, community and colluding to commit a crime against national security."

Jail terms ranging from five to 10 years have been handed down to five other individuals, the ruling stated, on charges of national security and public order violations.

The rulings are subject to appeal, and further details of the case will not be published until the final verdict.

At least 326 people have been killed in one of the largest sustained challenges to Iran's regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to Norway-based nongovernmental organization Iran Human Rights.