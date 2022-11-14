Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ bets on a home shopping network stock and a rocket engine maker

Famed investor Michael Burry, known for calling the subprime mortgage crisis, jumped back into the market to pick up a few stocks in the third quarter, according to a new regulatory filing. "The Big Short" investor bought $10 million worth of Qurate Retail , the media company that owns home shopping networks QVC and HSN, making it his second-biggest holding at the end of the third quarter, the filing showed. The investor got back into CoreCivic last quarter with a $6.4 million stake. Burry has been in and out of this private prison operator as well as GEO Group the past two years. GEO was Burry's biggest long position at the end of September. Burry also added defense and aerospace name Aerojet Rocketdyne last quarter. In February, Lockheed Martin tabled plans to acquire the rocket engine maker amid opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers. Shares of Aerojet are up more than 6% this year. Meanwhile, Burry's hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, built small positions in Charter Communications and Liberty Latin America. Burry shot to fame by betting against mortgage backed securities before the 2008 crisis. Burry was depicted in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short" and the subsequent Oscar-winning movie of the same name. Money managers with more than $100 million assets under management are required to disclose long positions with the SEC 45 days after a quarter ends. Active traders like Burry could have already changed their positions by the time filings come out. It's also unclear if Burry took any bearish bets last quarter as short positions are not disclosed in these quarterly reports. The investor has taken to Twitter to express his negative views about the market and the economy. He drew parallels between today's market environment and that of 2008, saying it's like "watching a plane crash." Burry had also sounded alarms on massive earnings compressions.