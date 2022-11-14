Kherson 'still very dangerous' as landmine clearance begins; Russian forces building defenses opposite liberated city

After scenes of jubilation in the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine over the last few days, the hard work — to restore power and water supplies in the region and to clear landmines left by retreating Russian forces — is now beginning.

Kherson's governor called on Kherson's residents to evacuate the region if possible, telling residents it's not safe to stay, particularly given Russia's reputation for shelling recently liberated settlements.

The warning came as a Ukrainian army official said that, despite the Russian retreat from the city of Kherson and the area on the west bank of the Dnipro river, the Russian army is continuing to build defensive lines on the eastern bank and is "concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions" of the Ukrainian forces "in certain directions."