Investors bought nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October. Here's the best time to cash them in, experts say

If you're one of the masses of new Series I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say.

Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, with $979 million flooding into I bonds on Oct. 28, the deadline to lock in 9.62% annual interest for six months.

You can't access the money for at least one year and there's a penalty for redeeming I bonds within five years. If you cash in your I bonds before that five-year mark, you'll lose the previous three months of interest.

"Most October I bond purchasers should not cash out until January 2024," said Jeremy Keil, a certified financial planner with Keil Financial Partners in Milwaukee.

For example, if you bought I bonds in October, you can earn a full year of interest, taking into account the three-month penalty for withdrawal before the five-year mark, by waiting 15 months (rather than just 12) until January 2024 to redeem.

However, depending on future I bond rates — compared to other options for cash — it may be worthwhile to keep your I bonds beyond just one year and three months, Keil said.

"You should only cash out when you don't like the interest [rate]," he said. Of course, you'll want to consider your goals, risk tolerance and timeline for the money when deciding whether to redeem.