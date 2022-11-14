Treasury yields rise as investors consider inflation outlook, future Fed policy

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans.

The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was at 4.385% at around 5:45 a.m. ET after rising by close to seven basis points. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 6 basis points at 3.887%, remaining below the key 4% level.

Both had plummeted on Thursday, dropping by around 30 and 32 basis points respectively.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.