What Cramer is watching Monday — two AMD upgrades, Microsoft hesitancy, Alzheimer's results

What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 U.S. stock futures point to a lower open Monday after the S & P 500 's best week since June. A cooler consumer inflation reading paved the way for big gains Thursday and Friday, which I think were significant. Check out my Sunday column for where things might go next. Baird upgrades Advance Micro Devices (AMD) to outperform from neutral (buy from hold) and raises price target to $100 per share from $65. Analysts there see strength from Club holding AMD's new Genoa data center chip, which was announced last Thursday. UBS goes to a buy from neutral as well and raises price target to $95 from $75. Oppenheimer cuts price target on Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) to $225 per share from $250. Ahead of Wednesday's after the bell earnings, analysts cite drags from enterprise, video gaming and U.S.-China relations. President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to open dialogue on tensions including Taiwan and U.S. export restrictions on high-end semiconductors. Susquehanna takes semiconductor company ASML (ASML) to positive from neutral (buy from hold) and raises price target to $850 per share from $510. Wells Fargo also raises PT to $665 from $510, keeps overweight (buy) rating. Club holding Amazon (AMZN) pulled from Bank of America's US1 list. UBS lowers estimates on Microsoft 's (MSFT) Azure cloud and Office 365; still keeps a buy rating and a $300 price target on the stock. Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) gets read to hold an Investor Day on Thusday. Bank of America maintains buy rating and $170 price target ahead of the event. Analysts there say their 28x price-to-earnings multiple target continues to "reflect better earnings leverage potential as costs moderate." Credit Suisse analyst Scott Deuschle assumes coverage on Honeywell (HON) with a neutral rating and a $202-per-share price target. Roche Alzheimer's doesn't work. Good for Club holding Eli Lily (LLY) and Biogen (BIIB), which are each working on separate experiment treatments for the disease. Raymond James raises price target on Club holding Devon Energy (DVN) to $87 per share from $83, keeps strong buy. Analysts there say weakness in the stock recently presents an opportunity. Citi raises price target on energy company APA (APA) to $62 per share from $58. Deutsche Bank cuts price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $155 per share from $177. But in off-price retail, we own and like TJX Companies (TJX), which reports its quarter before the bell Wednesday. Citi downgrades Bank of America (BAC) to neutral from buy, but leaves price target unchanged at $40 per share. Analysts there see many headwinds from banks. Barclays lowers price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $200 per share from $232. De-risked now that others have failed. PANW, a cybersecurity company, is in the Club's Bullpen watch list. Citi lowers price target on Becton Dickinson (BDX) to $220 per share from $227, keeps sell rating despite solid quarter. KeyBanc makes odd price target increases on homebuilders in a mortgage recession: D.R. Horton (DHI) to $97 per share from $84; Lennar (LEN) to $100 from $89; and PulteGroup (PHM) to $51 from $47. Mizuho raises Cardinal Health (CAH) price target to $74 per share from $66. Interesting call. Analysts there also raise McKesson (MCK) PT to $376 from $345. Mizuho lowers Chinese shopping stock JD.com (JD) to $82 per share from $90 and cuts Baidu (BIDU) to $200 from $275. Cites slowdown due to Covid cases in China and restrictions there Bank of America double downgrades Hasbro (HAS) to underperform (sell) from buy; cuts price target to $42 per share from $73. Analysts there say the company is overproducing a key game. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMD, NVDA, TJX, AMZN, MSFT, PG, HON, LLY and DVN. See here for a full list of the stocks.)

