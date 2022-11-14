What Cramer is watching Monday — two AMD upgrades, Microsoft hesitancy, Alzheimer's results

Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).
Bridget Bennett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
- U.S. stock futures point to a lower open Monday after the S&P 500's best week since June. A cooler consumer inflation reading paved the way for big gains Thursday and Friday, which I think were significant. Check out my Sunday column for where things might go next.
- Baird upgrades Advance Micro Devices (AMD) to outperform from neutral (buy from hold) and raises price target to $100 per share from $65. Analysts there see strength from Club holding AMD's new Genoa data center chip, which was announced last Thursday. UBS goes to a buy from neutral as well and raises price target to $95 from $75.