What Cramer is watching Monday — two AMD upgrades, Microsoft hesitancy, Alzheimer's results

What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

  • U.S. stock futures point to a lower open Monday after the S&P 500's best week since June. A cooler consumer inflation reading paved the way for big gains Thursday and Friday, which I think were significant. Check out my Sunday column for where things might go next.
  • Baird upgrades Advance Micro Devices (AMD) to outperform from neutral (buy from hold) and raises price target to $100 per share from $65. Analysts there see strength from Club holding AMD's new Genoa data center chip, which was announced last Thursday. UBS goes to a buy from neutral as well and raises price target to $95 from $75.

