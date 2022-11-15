The S & P 500 has been rallying, but investor sentiment is still very bearish. You can see that in two reports this morning. The BofA Global Fund Manager Survey indicates 77% think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, and everyone seems to think "stagflation" is going to be an issue. BofA Global Fund Manager Survey: still bearish Recession likely next 12 months: 77% Profits lower: 77% Stagflation likely next 12 months: 92% There's a significant underweight to stocks and managers continue to have a very high percentage in cash (6.2%, down slightly from last month's 6.3%, which was the highest since April 2001) and still well above the long-term average of 4.9%. BofA Global Fund Manager Survey: still bearish Stocks: underweight Cash: overweight Biggest risk: inflation stays high Most crowded trade: long dollar It wasn't much better at the Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey, also released Tuesday morning. It's a quarterly survey of active traders (in this case, 813 active traders, defined as clients making 80+ trades, 12+ Options trades, or traded Futures/Future Options/Forex in the past 12 months). Only 45% say this is a "very good" or a "good" time to invest. Nearly 60% of traders say it feels like the U.S. is in an economic recession or will be by the end of 2022. The only good news: to the extent that inflation is the greatest concern, recent inflation reports may change this negative sentiment. This morning, S & P futures rallied as October PPI came in lighter than expected, up 0.2% month over month vs 0.5% expected. Another inflation data point that is moving in the right direction. One interesting tidbit on the Schwab survey: despite the cautious tone, most respondents don't seem to have sustained too much damage to their portfolios. Schwab traders (financial standing vs. year ago) Better off/Much better off: 25% About the same: 36% Much worse off/worse off: 37% Wow. With stocks, bonds and real estate all down this year, 25% say they are better off or much better off than a year ago? That's interesting. Meanwhile, 36% are the same, and only 37% are worse off? These Schwab traders must be pretty smart.