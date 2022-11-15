Electric vehicles less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday.

When compared with hybrid and gas-powered cars and trucks, electric vehicles powered entirely by batteries were the worst performing segment, aside from traditional full-size pickup trucks, according to Consumer Reports.

Reliability issues with electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV-leader Tesla, launched fully electric models in recent years, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. He said companies have not had time to iron out issues that impact reliability.

Since electric car buyers tend to be tech-loving early adopters, automakers also pack the models with a host of other features that could also lead to issues.

"The automakers are using EVs as a technological testbed for whatever new technology they want to try out," Fisher told CNBC. "By having all this new technology, there's a lot of potential problems with them."

Consumer Reports surveyed owners of more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2022 and used that data to make predictions about the reliability of 2023 model year vehicles.

Electric models comprised a bigger portion in the rankings than ever before. State and federal incentives, and new environmental regulations have encouraged greater adoption of fully electric cars in and outside the U.S., in large part to try to reduce air pollution from transportation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, charging a hybrid- or fully-electric vehicle can cause pollution at the power plant, but total emissions from driving the cars are lower than from gasoline-powered cars. Electric vehicles can also become "greener" over time as power supplied from clean or renewable resources like nuclear, solar and wind increases.