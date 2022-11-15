Cramer's lightning round: BRC Inc is not a buy

Loading chart...

Amerco : "It's an inexpensive stock. ... I think it might be a good place to be. I'll do more work on it."

McKesson Corp : "I think McKesson is an incredible long-term holding."

Quanta Services Inc : "That's a very, very good company. I think you could do a lot worse than that one."

BRC Inc : "I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money."

B&G Foods Inc : "It's not working, and I think you've got to roll away from it."

TotalEnergies SE : "There are so many better oil companies."

PoleStar : "It's an interesting spec, but again, another one that's losing money."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : "I think you have Nucor at 4.5 times earnings. [It's] just a better company."

Deutsche Bank AG : "We've got so many good banks in our country. ... I'd rather see you in those."

Vail Resorts Inc : "I think that is an interesting and absolutely excellent way to play the travel situation."

Enovix Corp : "Losing a lot of money. Can't be in there."

