European markets head for mixed open as investors guage economic outlook

European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as investors guage the economic outlook in the region and wider global economy.

The mixed sentiment comes after a choppy session in the United States on Monday, after comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lael Brainard and Chris Waller about interest rate hikes.

While Brainard said the central bank could ease rate increases, Waller said the market was overly optimistic and should brace itself for higher rates. U.S. stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Tuesday following the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Global markets will be watching events at the Group of Twenty summit in Bali, Indonesia, that kicks off on Tuesday.