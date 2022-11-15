Op-ed: Here are 6 stocks with excellent vital signs in the health-care sector 

Cautious investors are turning over every rock in the equities market in search of stocks that have not only high growth potential, but also a record of resiliency in downturns.

Yet this dual advantage — a good offense and a good defense — really isn't that hard to find. It's sitting in plain sight, available perennially in health-care stocks, a sector that has sustained relatively light damage in this bear market.

Health care is the "Energizer bunny" sector, with reliable revenues from continuing high demand.

Much of this demand comes from aging baby boomers, more than 10,000 of whom turn 65 in the U.S. every day. In a nation where about 20% of the gross domestic product is for health care, boomers in particular drive demand for companies across the sector.