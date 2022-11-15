Microsoft will update harassment policy after report shows pitfalls in handling of complaints

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gestures during a session at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022.

Microsoft on Tuesday said it would update sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies after a third-party report showed shortcomings in how the company deals with complaints.

The report comes a year after Microsoft shareholders approved a proposal requesting that the board publish a review of workplace sexual harassment policies. In January, the board authorized the company to hire law firm ArentFox Schiff LLP to review policies, submit a report and make recommendations.

Microsoft published a 50-page transparency report from ArentFox on Tuesday. The report is significant in an industry that's making pronounced efforts to improve diversity and ensure that sexual misconduct is taken seriously. At Microsoft, claims of harassment and discrimination have led to internal discussions that spilled over into public view.

"The board of directors and our senior leaders are fully committed to this implementation plan as we continually work to close the gap between our espoused culture and the lived experience of our employees," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a company blog post.

The shareholder proposal was brought last year by Arjuna Capital. It followed a report about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' departure from the company's board after it investigated a claim that Gates had tried to start a relationship with an employee two decades ago.

Such proposals typically fail, and the company had recommended that shareholders vote against it. But it received 77.97% of all votes, according to a regulatory filing.

The report on Tuesday referenced the Gates incident and provided some details. Kathleen Hogan is the company's head of human resources and executive vice president.

"On July 7, 2019, Person A, a Microsoft employee, reported to Kathleen Hogan that Bill Gates had subjected her to inappropriate communications and conduct," the transparency report said. "In doing so, Person A made references to sexual harassment and the me too movement."