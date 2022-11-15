People who fly private jets don't want to return to airlines. But it's costing them a lot more than it used to

Covid-19. Airport chaos. Lack of available flights.

Many travelers say those are the reasons they ditched airlines for private jets during the past two years of the pandemic.

But a new survey shows most of the newly converted aren't ready to return to commercial aviation just yet.

Some 94% of those new to the industry said they plan to continue flying privately in the future, according to a survey by the private aviation website Private Jet Card Comparisons.

"Users have seen firsthand how private aviation can save time, both at the airport and by using more convenient alternative airports," said Doug Gollan, the website's editor-in-chief, in a press release announcing the results.

However, respondents also indicated they may not be flying privately as frequently as they did before.