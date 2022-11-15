Ukraine overshadows G-20 summit, with Moscow singled out for criticism; Zelenskyy sets out a 'formula for peace'

The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine has already taken center stage at the summit, much to Russia's annoyance.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the summit virtually earlier Tuesday and outlined what he called a "Ukrainian formula for peace," with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov among those in attendance at the meeting in place of President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said "there is a set of solutions that can be implemented to really guarantee peace."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the G-20 summit should focus on global economic challenges rather than security issues.