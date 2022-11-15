Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Carnival, Advance Auto Parts and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

In an aerial view, the Carnival Miracle cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Lines sits docked at Pier 27 on September 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Carnival — Shares of the cruise line plummeted more than 13% in extended trading after the company announced plans to raise more debt. Carnival announced a private offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2027. Shares of rival cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line fell about 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on the news.

Advance Auto Parts — Shares of the auto parts provider shed 9.9% after the company missed Wall Street's earning per shares estimates and lowered its adjusted EPS outlooks for the year. Revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations.

Sage Therapeutics — Sage Therapeutics shares added nearly 8% in extended trading on news that CEO Barry Greene upped his stake in the biopharma company, according to SEC filings.

Ginkgo Bioworks — The stock — created during the SPAC boom — slipped 6.4% in extended trading after Gingko announced a $100 million common stock offering.