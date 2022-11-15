Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Carnival, Advance Auto Parts and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

In an aerial view, the Carnival Miracle cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Lines sits docked at Pier 27 on September 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Carnival — Shares of the cruise line plummeted more than 13% in extended trading after the company announced plans to raise more debt. Carnival announced a private offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2027. Shares of rival cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line fell about 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on the news.

Advance Auto Parts — Shares of the auto parts provider shed 9.9% after the company missed Wall Street's earning per shares estimates and lowered its adjusted EPS outlooks for the year. Revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations.

Sage Therapeutics — Sage Therapeutics shares added nearly 8% in extended trading on news that CEO Barry Greene upped his stake in the biopharma company, according to SEC filings.

Ginkgo Bioworks — The stock — created during the SPAC boom — slipped 6.4% in extended trading after Gingko announced a $100 million common stock offering.