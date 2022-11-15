CNBC Investing Club

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Investor discipline, EL acquisition, TJX earnings

Krystal Hur@kryshur

More In Analysis

iPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind
CNBC Investing ClubiPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind
Paulina Likos
AMD catches two upgrades on Wall Street that may signal a bottom in the chip industry's slump
CNBC Investing ClubAMD catches two upgrades on Wall Street that may signal a bottom in the chip industry's slump
Zev Fima
One of our best-performing stocks lately reports earnings this week. Here's what to expect
CNBC Investing ClubOne of our best-performing stocks lately reports earnings this week. Here's what to expect
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More