Technical price charts show where the stock market rally could stall out

Stocks could continue to move higher into December, but strategists who follow price charts warn the market could quickly stall out and then face a new wave of volatility next year. Some strategists expect the S & P 500 to rally as high as about 4,100 and top out there. They also point to rising bond yields as a possible negative catalyst that could cap stock market gains. "I don't know that we'll be able to move materially above that," said Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat. "A lot of that is going to depend on rates really being able to extend their [decline], which will help technology." Yields move lower when bond prices rise. Stocks surged after last Thursday's October inflation report , led by technology, as Treasury yields declined. Tech, and growth stocks generally, both benefit from cheap money and have been hard hit in a rising rate environment. By the end of trading last week, the 10-year yield was at 3.81%, well off its recent high of 4.32%. Investors bet the cooler-than-expected inflation report could mean less Fed tightening. The S & P 500 was as much as 1.8% higher Tuesday, the third gain in four days, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.80%, down from 3.86% Monday. "I would imagine it's more sideways, rather than higher or lower this week, but the short-term indicators all still point higher," said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies. "When you look at Treasury yields, we all know they are influencing stocks right now." She said the two markets may be about to repeat a pattern from earlier this year. "The 10-year bottomed after a corrective phase in the beginning of August. They had a lead time of two weeks to when the S & P peaked," she said. "It looks just like where we were at the beginning of July. Let's say we have another three or four weeks of corrective action in yields, and then we see a bottom in yields that could be a precursor to a top in equities." Stockton says her indicators point to the relief rally lasting until mid-December, which coincidentally is when the Fed next meets — Dec. 13 and 14. The next important consumer inflation report is also expected on Dec. 13. "I'm not recommending countertrend positions, but I do think think the Nasdaq-100 could outperform temporarily," she said. The Nasdaq-100 is represented by the QQQ Invesco Trust ETF "The Russell [2000] was testing some resistance versus the S & P and seems to be getting through. I think more intermediate term, the Russell is well-positioned and more near term, it's probably the mega caps [tech] that do this last ditch higher." But after the rally, the market could reverse course before year end, she said. However, the seasonal factors that often take stocks higher in late December may dominate temporarily. "The Santa rally could be very strong," Stockton said. But following that, the market could move lower. "The way to frame it is on the back of this relief rally, we wouldn't be surprised to see a volatility event," she said. Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com, agrees the S & P 500 could rally until 4,100, still below its August high of 4,325. "I would be very shocked if we would get above 4,130–4,140 by the end of the year," he said. Redler said he expects 2023 could bring more risks for the market, with negative earnings revisions a big threat. "I'm not in the camp that 2023 sees all time highs in the S & P. Traders are going to thread the needle for the next few weeks and stay cautious into 2023," he said. "Between now and the Fed meeting, the market will like weaker data. ..computers will be programmed to buy when the data is weaker." But until then, the S & P will take aim at its 200-day moving average, at 4,078. The 200-day moving average is literally the average of the last 200 closes. A close above it would signal positive momentum. "In order for this active bullish sequence to continue, the S & P has to stay above 3,910 to 3,930," said Redler, who follows short term technicals. "If it can do that this week, I think the next real move is 4,060 to 4,100." Newton said one strategy he's been following is a 60-year strategy, meaning he looks back at the market's behavior 60 years ago. He said the strategy has worked out over the last several years, and this year the market is imitating the pattern of 1962, also a midterm election year. He said the market could peak at around Dec. 6, based on that pattern. "This year we bottomed in June, and we also bottomed in October. That's almost a replica of what we did in 1962," Newton said. Newton said more importantly is how the dollar and bond yields trade. "And I personally don't think either of them have made their highs," he said. That could be problematic for the market early next year. "While I think 2023 will be a better year in a lot of ways, it' s not going to be straight up," he said, adding the first quarter could be volatile.