Treasury sanctions firms, individuals involved in the transfer of drones from Iran to Russia in Ukraine war

Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made drone Shahed-136, after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022.

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions against three firms and two individuals involved in the production and transport of drones from Iran to Russia to aid in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

The Office of Foreign assets control has targeted:

Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, which is responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles the U.S. says Russia is using in Ukraine

Success Aviation Services FZC i Jet Global DMCC for organizing the transfer of UAVs to Russia

The State Department has also issued concurrent sanctions against paramilitary organization Wagner Group, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force and Qods Aviation Industries.

In addition, the Treasury issued sanctions against two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — for facilitating Wagner Group's acquisition of drones.

The sanctions come as the U.S. and its allies look to punish individuals and organizations supporting Russia's war efforts. The people and groups sanctioned will have property and other interests in the U.S. blocked.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.