What the Club is watching Tuesday — more cooler inflation, Dow stock earnings, price target hikes

What the Club is watching Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 U.S. stock futures point to strong Wall Street open Tuesday as another government report points to slowing inflation. After last week's cooler consumer price index, the October producer price index rose less than expected. Year over year, the PPI was up 8%, slower than September and down from peak inflation of 11.7% in March. Bond yields fell after the PPI data. Dow stock Walmart (WMT) jump more than 7% in the premarket after a better-than-expected quarte r and a guide higher. Home Depot (HD), another Dow component, reported a quarterly beat and reaffirmed its full-year guidance ahead of the key holiday quarter. The stock fell more than 1% in the premarket. Truist raises price target on Eli Lilly (LLY) to $421 per share from $400. Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) price target cut to $130 per share from $140 at Credit Suisse. Mizuho cuts price target on Club holding Salesforce (CRM) to $225 per share from $235. Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) is getting close to a deal to buy fashion company Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal . "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games on Monday asked a three-judge federal appeals pane l to overturn portions of a lower court antitrust ruling that largely favored Apple (AAPL) in a closely watched App Store case. A decision is expected to be many months away. Loop Capital cites macro headwinds for Apple, says original build and shipment targets have shifted downward. Analysts there say iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max demand still exceeds supply. But the other new iPhone models are "well below original expectations." Loops reiterates Apple as a buy, though. Morgan Stanley lowers forecasts on 2023 e-commerce and online ad growth and cuts earnings estimates on Club holdings Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META) and Amazon (AMZN). Analysts there also cut Alphabet and Meta's price targets to $120 per share from $120 and to $100 from $105, respectively. They keep GOOGL as an overweight (buy) and META as an equal weight (hold). Amazon's overweight rating and PT remain unchanged. Amazon initiated with an outperform (buy) rating at MoffettNathanson, with a price target of $118 per share. Analysts there reject the bear case of peak e-commerce. Separately, Amazon is trying to control costs and The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal report that thousands of layoffs are coming, in what would be the latest major tech company to reduce staff. Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas says, "Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter could affect some consumers' sentiment regarding Tesla (TSLA). Any resulting weakness in Tesla shares could create an opportunity for investors." Jonas reiterates overweight (buy) weighting. Bank of America double upgrades Netflix (NFLX) to a buy rating from a sell, with a price target of $370 per share. Analysts there cite a "strong runway" to grow subscribers internationally. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, a longtime crypto skeptic, tells CNBC that digital currencies are a malicious combination of fraud and delusion . "This is a very, very bad thing. The country did not need a currency that was good for kidnappers," he adds. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX may have more than 1 million creditors, according to a new bankruptcy filing , hinting at the huge impact of its collapse on traders. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LLY, PG, CRM, EL, AAPL, GOOGL, META and AMZN . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 11, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

