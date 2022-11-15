What the Club is watching Tuesday — more cooler inflation, Dow stock earnings, price target hikes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 11, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
What the Club is watching Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
- U.S. stock futures point to strong Wall Street open Tuesday as another government report points to slowing inflation. After last week's cooler consumer price index, the October producer price index rose less than expected. Year over year, the PPI was up 8%, slower than September and down from peak inflation of 11.7% in March. Bond yields fell after the PPI data.
- Dow stock Walmart (WMT) jump more than 7% in the premarket after a better-than-expected quarter and a guide higher. Home Depot (HD), another Dow component, reported a quarterly beat and reaffirmed its full-year guidance ahead of the key holiday quarter. The stock fell more than 1% in the premarket.