CNBC Pro

'Big Short' Michael Burry on his current positioning: 'You have no idea how short I am'

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Greenlight's David Einhorn is crushing the market this year. Here are his top holdings
CNBC ProGreenlight's David Einhorn is crushing the market this year. Here are his top holdings
Yun Li
Baupost’s Seth Klarman slashes Amazon and Alphabet stakes, picks up a car dealership stock
CNBC ProBaupost’s Seth Klarman slashes Amazon and Alphabet stakes, picks up a car dealership stock
Yun Li
Read More