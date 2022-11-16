Binance CEO says crypto 'will be fine' and announces industry recovery fund

The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine."

"We want the strong industry players today to protect the good industry players who might just be hurt short term," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said during an interview with CNBC's Dan Murphy at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

"That's not to say we can save everybody. If a project is mismanaged on multiple fronts we won't be able to help them anyway."

Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause long-term damage. He did not specify an exact figure for the size of the recovery fund.

His comments come just a week after Binance backed out of a deal to rescue rival exchange FTX, which declared bankruptcy Friday.

The price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020 and there are concerns the so-called "crypto contagion" could lead to the downfall of other big industry names, such as Crypto.com. The company's CEO denied the claims and said the platform was "performing business as usual."

"Short term there's a lot of pain but long term it's accelerating the efforts we're making to make this industry healthier," Zhao said.

The CEO on Monday said Binance had seen a "slight increase in withdrawals" in the last week, but he said this was in line with other dips in the market.

"Whenever prices drop, we see an uptick in withdrawals," Zhao said. "That's quite normal."