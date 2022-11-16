European markets set to open lower as geopolitical tensions rise after Poland missile incident

U.S. President Joe Biden said it's "unlikely" a missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia, citing the trajectory of the rocket.

Asked by a reporter if the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said: "There is preliminary information that contests that, I don't want to say that until we completely investigate."

He went on to say: "It's unlikely... in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But, we'll see."

Biden reiterated that the leaders of the Group of 7 agreed to support an ongoing investigation into the explosion.

"We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border. And I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened," he told reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

