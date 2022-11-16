Key House lawmaker calls collapse of crypto exchange FTX 'a dumpster fire' as Financial Services Committee investigates

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican of North Carolina and ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C.

Calling the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX "a dumpster fire," House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step of oversight of the industry as they investigate just how Sam Bankman-Fried's $32 billion company collapsed within a matter of days.

"There is no sugarcoating it. The collapse has been a dumpster fire. Users left out to dry. Ecosystem in limbo," Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican of the House Financial Services Committee said at a hearing examining the safety of the U.S. financial system Wednesday.

McHenry, who is the likely incoming chair of the committee if Republicans seize control of the House as expected, announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse along with current committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., earlier Wednesday morning.

After a deal to shore up its liquidity fell through last week, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday along with 130 affiliated companies, including Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm Alameda Research and FTX.us, the company's U.S. subsidiary. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as CEO of the company he founded — the collapse of which is causing a cascading chain of events throughout the industry.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. is reportedly weighing bankruptcy, telling investors it has "significant exposure" to the FTX failure. Another cryptocurrency lender, Genesis Global Trading, told clients in a series of tweets earlier Wednesday that it was pausing new loans and customer redemptions as it sought out new sources of liquidity. "We have hired the best advisors in the industry to explore all possible options," the company said.

"Given the failure of FTX, it is more important than ever that Congress update our laws," Waters told Michael J. Barr, vice chair for the Supervision Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System who testified before the committee. "And it's time for the regulators to update the rulebook to strengthen protections for consumers and investors as well as safeguards for our financial system and the risk of digital access ecosystem."

Barr said few banks are involved in or trade crypto assets, but the Federal Reserve will soon release "guidance and clarity" to financial institutions that engage in crypto-related activities. "To date, there are very few banks that have engaged in this activity, and so we want to make sure we get those rules in place while the level of activity is relatively muted," Barr said.

He welcomed new laws that would require an additional layer of regulation and supervision for financial institutions that offer stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to a fixed instrument, like the U.S. dollar.

"Because private money can create enormous financial stability risks. Unless it's appropriately regulated," he said.