CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs says this plastic packaging stock looks attractive and can rally 34%

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Goldman Sachs says insurance stock Lincoln National is a buy that can jump almost 35%
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says insurance stock Lincoln National is a buy that can jump almost 35%
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Zoom, Walmart & more
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Zoom, Walmart & more
Michael Bloom3 hours ago
Sell pandemic darling Zoom Video before it falls even further, Citi says
CNBC ProSell pandemic darling Zoom Video before it falls even further, Citi says
Sarah Min4 hours ago
Read More