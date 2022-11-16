CNBC Pro

Insurance stock Oscar Health is a buy and can jump nearly 40%, Wells Fargo says in upgrade

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Raymond James downgrades Home Depot, says there are challenges ahead despite solid earnings report
CNBC ProRaymond James downgrades Home Depot, says there are challenges ahead despite solid earnings report
Sarah Minan hour ago
Qualcomm is a top semiconductor pick with nearly 20% upside, Credit Suisse says
CNBC ProQualcomm is a top semiconductor pick with nearly 20% upside, Credit Suisse says
Sarah Min2 hours ago
This little-known biotech stock can surge 60% on promising drug trials, Goldman Sachs says
CNBC ProThis little-known biotech stock can surge 60% on promising drug trials, Goldman Sachs says
Alex Harring
Read More