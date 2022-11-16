Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert

Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement on Monday, in an interview with CNN, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. "To the extent that he has a lot of money, it's a big deal," Benjamin Soskis, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute's Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy, tells CNBC Make It. Soskis points out that Bezos' announcement still leaves a lot of questions unanswered. The billionaire and Amazon founder did not offer many specifics on how he plans to divvy up his massive wealth or which issues and charitable causes he might favor over others. If anything, Bezos admitted that he's still working out the details — and he implied that he wants to ensure he can get bang for his buck. "The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Bezos told CNN. The sheer magnitude of the billionaire's wealth and influence means that, however he plans to deploy his considerable assets, Bezos has the potential to have a major impact on the world, Soskis says. "There's still a lot we don't know," Soskis says. "But, if he is going to make good on his pledge, he is almost definitely going to be one of the major philanthropists of the first half of the 21st century."

Bezos had 'resisted developing a public philanthropic identity'

Why is the 58-year-old Bezos just now committing to giving away the bulk of his fortune? Soskis points out that he was likely feeling growing public pressure to join the trend of wealthy individuals pledging to give back at a large scale. For years, Soskis says, Bezos "resisted developing a public philanthropic identity," a position that the researcher believes had "become increasingly untenable" amid public criticism of Bezos' massive wealth. The world's fourth-richest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Bezos' name has been notably absent from the Giving Pledge, which 230 people have signed since 2010 as a pledge to donate the majority of their fortunes to charity in their lifetimes. Gates and Buffett are the founders of the Giving Pledge. Others like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have signed it over the past decade.

Bezos made an interesting comparison in the interview, likening the hard work of building Amazon into a trillion-dollar company to the process of figuring out the most effective ways to donate the massive wealth he's accumulated as a result of Amazon's success. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding … that charity, philanthropy, is very similar," Bezos told CNN. The analogy could be seen as an attempt to explain why Bezos has waited to announce his philanthropic plans, and why those plans still remain somewhat vague. But Bezos' statement actually covers well-worn territory, Soskis says, which he refers to in his research as the "difficulty of giving" trope. Billionaires dating all the way back to Gilded Age tycoons like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller publicly insisted that the work of giving away their wealth was as difficult as accumulating the wealth in the first place. When wealthy individuals talk about philanthropy in such a way, Soskis argues, it's usually been an attempt to "justify the enormous wealth that's accumulating in the hands of a few people." "The idea that philanthropy is hard, and it's this vocation that really isn't just writing checks, but takes engagement and discipline, is a way to really legitimize that status [of enormous wealth]," Soskis says.

How Mackenzie Scott's giving may have moved the needle

MacKenzie Scott signed the Giving Pledge after her divorce from Bezos in 2019, and she's reportedly donated more than $14 billion to charity since then. "Even before his relationship with MacKenzie Scott dissolved, the pressure on him to craft an identity as a philanthropist in a public sense became more intense," Soskis says. It's possible to speculate that Scott's very public and prolific philanthropic efforts have ramped up the pressure on Bezos to increase his own giving. But, Soskis says, Scott has become incredibly influential in a short amount of time in the world of philanthropy. It would be hard for Bezos, or any wealthy individual, not to be inspired, or perhaps shamed, by his ex-wife's example. "MacKenzie Scott is the most exemplary philanthropist in the country now," Soskis says. "She has developed a model which is incredibly powerful and has gained more acclaim than any major mega donor."

Where Bezos' billions may go: Climate change, other 'profound' problems