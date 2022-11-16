Microsoft brings casual games Minesweeper and Solitaire to Teams to spruce up virtual meetings

Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on Oct. 11, 2022.

Next time you're bored on a Microsoft Teams call, try joining your colleagues in a game of Minesweeper.

Microsoft on Wednesday added a collection of casual games to its Teams chat and calling service as the company tries to get people to spend more time in the app. Solitaire will also be available, along with a new game called IceBreakers created by Microsoft to help teammates get to know one another.

Microsoft is attempting to cast Teams as the premier destination for work, expanding on a product that exploded during the pandemic, when employees were forced to gather and collaborate virtually. Teams is now available on most popular devices, and desktop software developers including Adobe and SAP have developed Teams integrations.

By adding games, Microsoft is trying to sprinkle some fun into the equation and perhaps even strengthen bonds at work. Employees can come together remotely to win at a game of Minesweeper, a puzzle game with clickable squares that includes some virtual mines that must be avoided. People can also just watch the entertainment.

"Enhanced spectator mode allows everyone, whether actively playing that round or not, to follow the action and engage with the players on screen," Nicole Herskowitz, a Microsoft corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post. She likened it to the experience of watching "Jeopardy."

Games are a familiar product for Microsoft. In addition to the whole Xbox franchise, which launched in 2001, the company has a host of ways to play casual games. The classic Klondike game, for example, is part of the Microsoft Solitaire Collection app for Windows.

In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, which publishes first-person shooter games in the Call of Duty franchise, for close to $69 billion. The deal must first clear regulatory hurdles.