Initial reports suggest Ukraine's forces fired missile that struck Poland; Kyiv reels from largest ever attack on energy infrastructure

A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night.

Russia was heavily suspected of firing the missile that killed two Polish citizens, although it denied any involvement, calling it a "provocation." Meanwhile, NATO members — particularly Poland and its Eastern European neighbors, and former Soviet states in the Baltics — said there would be a tough response if Russia is found to be behind the attack.

Initial findings suggest, however, that the Russian-made missile was not likely to have been fired from Russia, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying the trajectory of the missile does not support that theory.

AP cited U.S. officials suggesting that it could have been Ukrainian forces firing a missile to intercept a Russian one.

As investigations continue, Poland has called an emergency meeting of NATO under the alliance's "Article 4" provision, which provides for NATO members to call for urgent meetings when they feel threatened. It will take place later Wednesday in Brussels.