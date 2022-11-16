LIVE UPDATES
Initial reports suggest Ukraine's forces fired missile that struck Poland; Kyiv reels from largest ever attack on energy infrastructure
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night.
Russia was heavily suspected of firing the missile that killed two Polish citizens, although it denied any involvement, calling it a "provocation." Meanwhile, NATO members — particularly Poland and its Eastern European neighbors, and former Soviet states in the Baltics — said there would be a tough response if Russia is found to be behind the attack.
Initial findings suggest, however, that the Russian-made missile was not likely to have been fired from Russia, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying the trajectory of the missile does not support that theory.
AP cited U.S. officials suggesting that it could have been Ukrainian forces firing a missile to intercept a Russian one.
As investigations continue, Poland has called an emergency meeting of NATO under the alliance's "Article 4" provision, which provides for NATO members to call for urgent meetings when they feel threatened. It will take place later Wednesday in Brussels.
The Poland missile incident took place after Ukraine experienced a barrage of Russian missile attacks on its civilian and energy infrastructure; Ukraine's energy company said the attacks were the "largest attack in the history of the energy sector."
The Group of Seven met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, which concludes today, and issued a statement in which they condemned "the barbaric missile attacks" that Russia inflicted on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure on Tuesday.
Russian missile attack was largest ever on Ukraine's energy sector
Ukraine's national energy company said the wave of missile attacks that struck Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure on Tuesday were "the largest attack in the history of the energy sector" and one which affected all regions of Ukraine.
According to a senior Ukrainian official, the attacks saw Russia fire over 90 missiles, which hit Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv and other parts of the country, damaging 15 energy facilities and leaving seven million people without power.
National energy company Ukrenergo said on Wednesday that the most difficult situation is in the west of the country, as well as in the central and northeastern regions.
"To stabilize the energy system of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdown schedules were used. This made it possible to prevent a complete blackout of the country," it said on Telegram, adding that emergency workers are trying to restore power to consumers.
It warned "the next few days will be difficult: the cold weather is approaching and the consumption of electricity will increase, accordingly, the load on the networks will also increase" and called on consumers to use power sparingly.
"The enemy is cruel and we understand that he may not stop there. We have a response plan for various situations, including the worst. At the same time, Ukrainians should be prepared for significant interruptions in energy supply and have the necessary supply of water, charged devices and power banks," Ukrenergo said.
— Holly Ellyatt
U.S. officials say initial assessments suggest Ukrainian forces fired missile that struck Poland: AP
The Associated Press reported that preliminary assessments by U.S. officials suggest Ukrainian forces fired a missile that struck Poland. The missile was fired at an incoming Russian missile, the AP reported, citing three officials.
AP also said the latest assessment of the origin of the missile contradicts its earlier reports that said Russian missiles had crossed into Poland, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official.
NATO, G-7 condemn 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks on Ukraine cities
NATO and the Group of Seven advanced economies declared their support for the Ukrainian people after Russia carried out another round of "barbaric missile attacks" on Ukraine.
The Atlantic alliance and G-7 issued a joint statement from the G-20 summit taking place in Bali, Indonesia saying, "We condemn the barbaric missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday."
"We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war," the statement said. "We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine.
Separately, the communique expressed the two groups' "full support and assistance" for an ongoing investigation in Poland, which said on Tuesday night local time that two Polish citizens were killed by a "Russian-made" missile that hits a rural area near the Ukraine border.
The statement did not add new details to the deadly explosion in Poland, which is a member of NATO.
Moscow launched a wave of missiles into Ukraine as global leaders in Bali were discussing the war and only hours after Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy address the G-20 meeting. Ukraine's military last week defeated Russian troops in and around Kherson, Ukraine — the latest in a string of victories for Kyiv.
Leaders who signed onto the statement came from Canada, the EU, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.
— Ted Kemp
Biden says it's 'unlikely' the missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said it's "unlikely" a missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia, citing the trajectory of the rocket.
Asked by a reporter if the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said: "There is preliminary information that contests that, I don't want to say that until we completely investigate."
He went on to say: "It's unlikely... in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But, we'll see."
Biden reiterated that the leaders of the Group of 7 agreed to support an ongoing investigation into the explosion.
"We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border. And I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened," he told reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
–Jihye Lee
EU says its 'closely monitoring' the situation in Poland
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is "closely monitoring" the situation in Poland.
"I extend my condolences and my strongest message of support and solidarity with Poland and our Ukrainian friends," she said on Twitter.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with Polish authorities and partners and allies," she said.
Her remarks come on the heels of an AP report that Russian missiles crossed into the NATO ally's territory.
— Amanda Macias
Missile that killed 2 in Poland was Russian-made, Polish foreign ministry says
Two people were killed after a Russian-made missile fell inside Poland, the country's foreign ministry said early Wednesday.
The ministry said Russia was carrying out a lengthy attack on Ukrainian infrastructure when the missile struck the village of Przewodów, killing two Polish citizens.
The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau called on the Russian ambassador for "immediate detailed explanations" of the incident.
- Chris Eudaily
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian missiles hit Poland in 'significant escalation' of conflict
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian missiles hit Poland, a NATO country, in what he said was a "significant escalation" of the conflict.
Russian missiles hit Poland," Zelenskiy said, according to a text accompanying his nightly video address. He did not provide evidence of the strikes and Russia has denied that it fired missiles on Poland.
"The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within reach of Russian missiles. To fire missiles at NATO territory! This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation. We must act," Zelenskyy said.
— Reuters