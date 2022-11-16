Sea Limited stock jumps as much as 41% as company renews focus on profitability

Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth.

In early morning Asia time, the stock was trading at about $62.70 in after hours trade. Its previous close came in at $45.80.

"Given the significant uncertainties in the macro environment, we have entirely shifted our mindset and focus from growth to achieving self-sufficiency and profitability as soon as possible, without relying on any external funding," said Forrest Li, chairman and group CEO of Sea Limited.

Shares of Sea Ltd are down more than 70% year-to-date. The company owns online shopping platform Shopee and gaming arm Garena, two of its main money-making divisions.

The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That's compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. EBITDA is a measure of profitability that shows earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

In a bid to stem losses, the Singapore-based tech giant has laid off more than 7,000 employees, or around 10% of its workforce, over the past six months, according to local media.

In September, its top management also announced it will forgo salaries "until the company reaches self-sufficiency."