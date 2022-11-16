Kyiv says Poland strike a 'very sensitive issue' after reports say Ukrainian forces fired the missile

Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine, gestures to stay quiet as his unit advances on Russian positions 150 meters ahead in Zaporizhzhia. The soldier lived in Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife for a decade before Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Ukraine's defense ministry responded cautiously to reports suggesting its own armed forces fired a missile that hit Poland, killing two people, saying the issue was "very sensitive" as more details emerge about the incident.

Early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported, citing three unnamed U.S. officials, that preliminary assessments indicated "the missile that struck Poland had been fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile."

Other media agencies cited similar details on Wednesday with Reuters reporting a NATO source saying President Joe Biden had told the G-7 and NATO partners that the strike was caused by "a Ukrainian air defense missile," while the Wall Street Journal cited two senior Western officials briefed on the preliminary U.S. assessments as saying the missile was from a Ukrainian air-defense system.

Ukraine's ministry was cautious about that initial assessment as investigations continued and NATO prepared to meet in an emergency session in Brussels on Wednesday.

The meeting was called by Poland under Article 4 of the military alliance's treaty, which allows NATO members to call emergency meetings if they feel their security is threatened.

Late Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said it's "unlikely" the missile that killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia, citing the trajectory of the rocket. President Andrzej Duda of Poland said Tuesday night that his government didn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory.

Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, told CNBC that Kyiv welcomed a thorough investigation of the incident, but said the issue was "very sensitive."

"It is too early to give any definitive answers and it's very dangerous to jump to any conclusions," Sak said Wednesday morning.

"I would like to just stress once again that right now, the president of Poland has said that there are no conclusive evidence of what exactly has happened. [U.S. President] Joe Biden, when he was making his comment, he was also cautious because everybody understands that this is a very sensitive issue," he said.

"Before any conclusions are made, an investigation must be done. So, that is where we stand," he said.