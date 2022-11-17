Jeff Bezos says 'it's really hard' to give away money, while MacKenzie Scott announces $2 billion in donations

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways.

The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog post, announcing that she'd given away nearly $2 billion over the last seven months.

Bezos, who is the fourth-richest person in the world according to Forbes, isn't the only billionaire with broad philanthropic plans. More than 230 others, including Scott, have signed the Giving Pledge, promising to do the same with their wealth.

Notably, despite his claim earlier this week, Bezos hasn't signed the Giving Pledge. A spokesperson for Bezos declined CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Scott made that commitment in 2019, signing the Giving Pledge the same year the couple divorced and she received roughly $36 billion in Amazon shares. In her post on Monday, she noted her strategy: Give money to credible organizations, then step back and let them decide what to do with the funds.

"I needn't ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them," Scott, who has a net worth of $28.2 billion, wrote. "I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves."