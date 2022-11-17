Biden administration will ask Supreme Court to allow student loan debt relief program to resume

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The Biden administration said in a new court filing Thursday that it will ask the Supreme Court to lift an injunction and allow a major student loan debt relief program to resume.

The filing came three days after the federal appeals court for the 8th Circuit in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program.

That ruling by the appeals court, which will be the target of the planned request to the Supreme Court, was the latest in a series of legal challenges to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans.

The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for its relief earlier in the month after a federal district judge in Texas struck down its plan last week, calling it "unconstitutional."

The court filing on Thursday asked the federal appeals court for the 5th Circuit to stay the Texas judge's order pending an appeal by the Department of Justice of the ruling. The filing says the judge "lacked jurisdiction to enter an order."

And the filing says, "he government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the [Education] Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.