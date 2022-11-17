Binance CEO slams Samuel Bankman-Fried's behavior, takes aim at Nouriel Roubini

Binance's Co-founder & CEO Changpeng Zhao has given several interviews discussing the outlook for cryptocurrency following a turbulent couple of weeks in the market.

Appearing at the the Milken Institute's Middle East and Africa Summit on Thursday, Changpeng Zhao, known as "CZ", was asked to respond to a tweet by Sam Bankman-Fried in which he referred to a "sparring partner," largely believed to be CZ, the boss of rival exchange Binance.

The chief executive of the largest online exchange for cryptocurrency, Binance, criticized the former CEO of bankrupt exchange FTX and took aim at economist Nouriel Roubini.

"When he tweets about a sparring partner, his house is burning and all this is happening, he's losing focus. I didn't know this problem existed in FTX before otherwise we would've sold those FTT tokens a long time ago," he told CNBC's Dan Murphy.

"That day when he tweeted that, he should have been working on other things. He should not be writing tweets."

Zhao also added detail about Binance's decision to back out of a deal to rescue rival exchange FTX on Nov. 9.

"To be quite clear [Bankman-Fried] came to me. When he came to me I knew he was desperate. So probably a bunch of people passed on the deal before us," Zhao said on Thursday.

"It didn't take us very long to figure out there were way bigger problems [at FTX] than we imagined," he added.

When asked if he thought the former FTX CEO was a criminal, Zhao said he would leave that judgement to other people but said he "[knew] there have been lies and there has been misappropriation of people's funds" which he described as "fraud."

CNBC has contacted FTX and Bankman-Fried for a response to the comments but has not yet received a reply.