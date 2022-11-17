Cramer's lightning round: BioXcel Therapeutics may be home run or nothing

Loading chart...

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc : "Regeneron is the horse to bet on, because it's been a great investment."

SoFi Technologies Inc : "I do believe it's bottoming, but I don't know what gets it higher."

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc : "It may be home run or nothing, and that's always tough."

Veru Inc : "The test for [the company's Covid treatment pill] ... The FDA staff didn't seem to like it."

