Dropbox helped end the physical thumb drive era, but the cloud is getting crowded

In this weekly series, CNBC takes a look at companies that made the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, 10 years later.

One year after graduating from MIT in 2006, Drew Houston began working with Arash Ferdowsi in hopes of creating one of the first cloud-based file sharing platforms that would eliminate the annoyances of physical thumb drives. The result was Dropbox, a company that has now made a name for itself as one of the leading organization and collaboration tools worldwide.

Today, Dropbox reports having more than 700 million registered users in more than 180 countries and regions globally. The company brought in $2.2 billion worth of revenue in 2021 and is a five-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company.

With goals to reduce busywork and help organizations stay in sync, Dropbox offers a suite of systems that include cloud storage platforms, password managers and computer backup systems. It has grown its offerings in acquiring platforms such as HelloSign in January 2019, Valt in November 2019 and DocSend in March 2021.

In its most recent quarter, Dropbox reported $591 million in revenue with a net profit of $83.2 million. Over 17.5 million users pay for its services, and the company has said more than 90% of its revenue results from individual consumers buying subscriptions.

"In particular, we're pleased with the results of the changes to our team's plans, and excited about our progress innovating around new products and driving multi product adoption, including the release of Capture to all Dropbox users and the introduction of the rebranded Dropbox Sign," Houston, who is now Dropbox's CEO, said in the statement. "As we look towards 2023 and beyond, I'm proud of our team's execution towards our strategy while maintaining a healthy balance of growth and profitability."

Dropbox went public in March 2018, listing a highly-anticipated $756 million IPO on the Nasdaq. One of the largest IPOs in tech at the time, Dropbox was valued at more than $12 billion on its first day of trading. Its performance since an initial surge has been rocky.