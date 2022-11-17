European markets head for mixed open as political uncertainty continues

European markets are set to open mixed on Thursday as political uncertainty continues in the region.

Global markets are watching developments in Ukraine as the fallout from a missile hitting Polish territory continues. NATO said it was likely that Ukrainian air defenses were trying to intercept Russian missiles when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine has said it wants to be part of a joint investigation into what happened, and to see evidence that its own forces were behind the strike that killed two Polish civilians.

In the U.K, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce his latest fiscal statement on Thursday which is expected to contain billions of pounds' worth of spending cuts and tax hikes.

Overnight, shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower with the Hang Seng Index falling 2.5% as Chinese technology stocks saw sharp losses. U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday night. Investors are also anticipating more than half a dozen speakers from the Federal Reserve talking at events around the country Thursday.