Grab pares losses by 24% in third quarter; deliveries segment breaks even earlier than expected

Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab narrowed losses and broke even in its deliveries segment for the first time since 2012, during the third quarter.

The company posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss of $161 million, a 24% improvement from the adjusted EBITDA loss of $212 million in the same period a year ago. EBITDA is a measure of profitability that shows earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Grab offers a range of services including ride-hailing, food delivery, package delivery, grocery delivery and mobile payments through GrabPay.

The company said its delivery business broke even three quarters ahead of expectations, "primarily due to optimization of our incentive spend, and contributions from Jaya Grocer." In January, Grab acquired a majority stake in Malaysian mass-premium supermarket chain Jaya Grocer to accelerate its expansion into grocery delivery.

Food deliveries also reported positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, two quarters ahead of its previous guidance.

"We achieved core food deliveries and overall deliveries segment-adjusted EBITDA breakeven ahead of guidance while narrowing our overall loss for the period significantly. We accomplished this by staying laser-focused on our cost structure and incentive," Anthony Tan, Grab co-founder and group CEO, said in a statement.